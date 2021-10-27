By Gabriel Olawale

To mark this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and encourage progressive conversation around mental health, In Service of Humanity Charity, ISOH Foundation has sensitised Lagos police women on cancer and mental health.

Speaking during the programme, Co-Founder of ISOH Foundation, Mrs. Nene Bejide who noted the commitment, hard work and resilience of police women in discharging their duties which sometimes deny them the opportunity to go for medical checkup said: “As a Foundation that is committed to grassroots and community changes around the mantra of welfare and health, we want them to understand the importance of early detection in management of breast cancer, cervical cancer as well as mechanisms to monitor their mental health.”

According to Head of Strategy, Outreach & Development at Lakeshore Cancer Centre, Dr. Oge Ilegbune some cancers or diseases in general can be prevented through healthy lifestyle. “Smoking or drinking huge amount of alcohol can affect your immune system and predispose you to developing abnormal cells. This can be prevented to some extent through healthy living. But there is some non-modifiable risk, for instance the fact that you are a female you have breast, also as you get older the risk of cancer increases and we also have genetic component. A quarter of cancer cases we see in our clinic have some family history. It is important we know the disease that runs in our family and go for regular screening.”

On his part, Senior Doctor, Police Hospital Area F, Ikeja, Dr. Ruben Aragbaye said the struggle to meet up with expectations has made many people to succumb to stress and eventually end up with mental health disorder.

“Study has shown that despite the successes, people in the city are more likely to succumb to stress than those in the village..”

Aragbaye admonished Nigerians to relax frequently and exercise as it helps to reduce tension and relax body. “When you are shouting at people around you or get irritating, at that point you may be dealing with stress that is beyond what your body can cope with. You need to seek help so that you don’t come down with anxiety or depression disorder.”

Earlier, Programme Officer of ISOH Foundation, Mr. Nnanna Kalu said many Nigerians are faced with various challenges including lack of access to basic health care and information for daily sustainability and reduce access to food, clothing, shelter as well as meaningful source of livelihood.

“Through our dedicated team and collaboration with other organisations, we have been able to reach over 10,000 people in over 20 communities across Nigeria. We aim to improve the standard of community welfare, create a health-oriented and informed society with a core focus on rural communities.”