For decades, a small number of media companies have created the news. We listened to the radio on the way to work, watched scheduled television shows after dinner, and read the headlines of magazines in the supermarket check-out line.

But in recent years, the internet has taken over. Consumers turned to influencers, content creators, YouTubers, and anyone monetizing their social media fan base for their source of reliable information. It’s called the era of the creator economy.

The creator economy was established only a decade ago, yet more than 50 million people consider themselves to be independent content creators. And with video being one of the most preferred ways to communicate, the creator economy will continue to boom.

In 1969, Neil Armstrong was the first person to walk on the moon. Children all around the world aspired to be like him and grew up with the dream of being an astronaut. How times have changed. Children in the United States and the United Kingdom are three times more likely to dream of becoming a YouTuber, streamer or vlogger, rather than an astronaut. A survey conducted by Lego shares, children have a new desire to become the next YouTube star rather than the next person to visit space.

Just turning on your webcam and sharing your life with the public can help creators gain fame. Our computers and laptops have decent-quality cameras and microphones, so it’s not hard to get started. Talented individuals can set up their brand for free, enjoy what they love, and not be tied down to the traditional 9-5 job. Creators are their own bosses. They can choose what content to post, form their work hours, and decide which companies to collaborate with. And as consumers, our brains are wired to seek out novelty, so we’re always going to be looking for new talent on social media.

But influencer marketing comes at a usually hefty price for small business owners looking to promote their new products. Small businesses were once able to receive free advertising or shoutouts in exchange for sending a product to well-known content creators. However, the creator economy has changed the way influencers do business. Top-earning YouTuber Ryan Kaji approximately earns 29.5 million from YouTube and paid promotions. He’s only 9 years old. Small businesses might just be better off posting their content on social media like Ricky from Bournemouth Jet Washing. Just from sharing videos of jet washing patios, he has gained 67,100 subscribers on YouTube. Making an income on top of his day’s work.

It’s a lucrative option to skip the school-incurred debt and aspire to become a successful YouTuber, live streamer, or TikToker instead. Creators that meet a threshold of followers can monetize their content. For example, YouTube takes 55% of ad revenue and distributes 45% back to creators.

Although unless you have a big following and strong engagement like Ryan ToysReview, you will not be making money anytime soon. Small creators usually don’t have enough fans to be eligible for ads, payment processing on some platforms can be quite slow, and your income isn’t predictable every month.

Don’t let the cons of the creator economy discourage you. There are so many online creator tools like Microsoft’s newly acquired startup Clipchamp online video editor. The online video editor is transforming the way people tell stories through video. Through over 1 million stock videos and audio and ready-to-use templates, marketing campaigns, YouTube videos, and Instagram reels are easier to create than ever before. No matter if users are small business owners or experienced editors, making professional-looking video content that can be repurposed on any social media platform is super simple.

Creators diving in should explore the opportunity of being a creator while finding a sustainable way to contribute to small businesses as well.