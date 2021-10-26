By Nwafor Sunday

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has replied the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

Shehu had said that the arrest and trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, would lead to the end of the group.

“In the South-East, IPOB – which the Economist rightly describes as “delusional” – the arrest and present trial of the terrorist leader of the group is the beginning of its demise.

“The President’s administration is redoubling efforts to have IPOB rightfully designated as a terrorist group by our allies outside of Nigeria – an act which will collapse their ability to transact gains from crime and extortion in foreign currencies.

“It is important to remind the Economist and the global media that this group’s aggression and widespread presence on social media does not reflect their public support, for which they have none: all elected governors, all elected politicians and all elected state assemblies in the South-East – which IPOB claim to be part of their fantasy kingdom – reject them completely”, Shehu said.

Reacting to the above statement IPOB through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful faulted Shehu’s postulation, noting that Kanu’s rendition would rather strengthen the group.

“The attention of the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU has been drawn to the ranting and laughable statement from Garba Shehu the SSA Media to President Buhari, saying that the extraordinary rendition of IPOB leader will lead to the end of IPOB agitation.

“We are surprised at the level of cluelessness and ignorance displayed by Garba Shehu about the operations of IPOB. We therefore, want to assure him and his co-travellers that extraordinary rendition of our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU will rather destroy Nigeria and not IPOB. By kidnapping and renditioning Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Nigeria has committed international crime and must not go unpunished.

“The world doesn’t need any further proof that IPOB is a peaceful movement. The kidnap of its Leader by the Nigerian Government is a crime that must be punished. So, by this singular violation of international law, Nigeria is in already but instead of admitting the obvious its officials are busy playing to the gallery.

“But very soon, the masterminds of this heinous crime will be rounded up and handed over to the international criminal court, ICC for prosecution. IPOB is not a push-over movement, and we cannot be intimidated. Just very soon our oppressors will be taught by ICC in the language they understand.

“IPOB remains a non-violent organisation but has been the victim of the high-handedness of the Nigerian Authorities. They will pay for their atrocities very soon

“We want Garba Shehu, Mungono the National Intelligence Agency and the Attorney General of Nigeria, Abubakar Malami to stop displaying their ignorance of international law.

“They should stop the media trial of our Leader whose matter is already pending in a court of law, because the whole world is aware and knows that Fulani has destroyed Nigeria and the world will not join them to call IPOB terrorist organisation.

“Mungono leave IPOB alone and face what is facing you and your people. This is not 1970 when the world looked the other way while they committed mass atrocities in Biafra land. IPOB is getting stronger by Kanu’s rendition while Nigeria is headed for destruction.

