IPOB has no link with Biafra National Guard― Emma Powerful

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, has distanced its movement from the recent activities of a group known as Biafra National Guard, BNG.

He stated that IPOB does not encourage hostage-taking or criminal activities that endanger the lives of its people.

In a release made available to Vanguard, Emma Powerful stressed that “IPOB has nothing to do with any group associated with criminality. Our mandate is a peaceful restoration of Biafra, anything other than this will have nothing to do with us.”

He added that “Nnamdi Kanu does not encourage criminality or any action injurious to the people of Biafra. We don’t encourage extortion or forceful collection of fuel and other lubricants from any petrol station in Biafraland. This is the criminality that cannot be condoned in Biafra land.

“IPOB also abhors hostage-taking and demand for ransom which is a common characteristic of Fulani terrorists and Fulani Herdsmen and any group associated with such criminality in Biafraland will be resisted by IPOB.

“Anybody or group caught in such a barbaric act will be seriously dealt with. Some evil politicians are using criminally-minded elements to foment trouble in our land.

“Media houses and members of the public should be properly guided to know that IPOB doesn’t share the same ideology with any criminal or violent group. We are a peaceful movement seeking the restoration of the Biafra Republic.”

Emma Powerful also sounded a note of warning to individuals collecting money from politicians ahead of the Anambra elections adding that IPOB would not ask anybody to pay money whatsoever.

“It has come to the knowledge of this great movement that some unscrupulous elements and individuals are going around to politicians in Anambra State collecting money in the name of IPOB and comrade Emma Powerful our media publicity secretary saying that Emma Powerful sent them.

“We are letting politicians in Anambra State understand that neither Emma Powerful nor IPOB sent anybody to collect money on his behalf or on behalf of the movement. if you a politician gave anybody money in the name of Emma Powerful go back and take your money from that person because I did not send anybody to do so.

“From this period and onwards anybody caught with this act of sabotage will regret his life, IPOB is a decent movement with impeccable records since its inception and nobody uses our name for this kind dubious life, if you are identified, sorry will be your name.

“We understand that some people are still going to politicians contesting governorship elections in Anambra State collecting money and claiming they will give to Emma Powerful. Be warned as you are being defrauded because Emma Powerful and IPOB did not send anyone on such ignoble errand,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria