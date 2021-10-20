Uba A. Michael

Good governance advocate and youth ambassador, Uba A. Michael has called on government at all levels to invest in 21st century human capital as it is the only way to get the country back on track.

Uba said this in a statement he signed and was made available by his corporate office in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said Nigeria needs to emulate other countries of the world that leverage on the ideas, skills and technological innovations of their youths to avoid coming short when a global roll-call is made.

He lamented that innovative young Nigerians are hurriedly mistaken for fraudsters and treated in similar fashion when in reality they have found a way of doing things outside the norm.

His words: “Nigeria is 61 years old and as a nation, we have not fully taken advantage of the potentials heavily deposited in the 21st century. The skills, knowledge and experience you get working in today’s world cannot be compared to what you had sixty-one years ago, not even what you had ten years ago.

“The world is changing with the speed of light and we must not lag behind. The youths are the future and government at all levels must invest in them if the country must work. We cannot continue to do things the same way and expect a different result.

“You see countries like Japan and China rely heavily on technological innovations. We have youths here who cannot do same and even better, but they are not given the platform or the space available is so limited that they have to know somebody who knows somebody to get access. It should not be so.

“Technology is the new oil. There are a lot of technological innovations that have disrupted the usual way of doing business.

“Aside technology, Nigerian youths are doing big things in other spheres and they must be encouraged. The way to go now is heavy investment in 21st human capital”. He concluded