



The Ebonyi Police Command on Tuesday said investigation into the alleged killing of three members of a family would soon commence.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odoh, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.

NAN recalls that a middle-aged man (name withheld) allegedly killed his sister-in-law, younger sister and a laborer in Uburu community, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

NAN reports that they were allegedly macheted to death by the suspect who was caught while trying to flee from the scene by some youths.

Odah said, meanwhile, the suspect is still on life-support machine.

“Investigation proper will commence as soon as the suspect get fit,” Odah said.