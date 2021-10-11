By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, Family and Youth Support Initiative, FYSI, has stressed the need for girl-child to take advantage of digital media to enhance their understanding of and improve their performance in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths, STEM, in dealing with online abuse.

Executive Director of FYSI, Mrs. Bukoladeremi Ladigbolu, gave the urge on Monday at an interactive session organised for female students of Idimu Junior High School, Idimu, in Idimu-Egbe Local Council Development Area, LCDA, of Lagos State, to mark the International Day of the Girl.

The event, however, witnessed an interesting twist as the male students trooped out to celebrate their female counterparts.

Some of the male students came out with placards celebrating their female counterparts and also took turns to speak about the unique qualities of the Girl Child and why she should be treated specially.

The pupils later sang a popular song by a female gospel artiste, Sola Allyson, which showcased womenfolk as uniquely and perfectly created by God, and danced to the admiration of the students and the teachers.

The session, which held at the school assembly ground, was facilitated by FYSI.

In line with the theme of this year’s International Day of the Girl — “Digital generation. Our generation” — the interactive session focused on the “mindful, beneficial and deliberate” use of digital technologies, especially on social media.

Some of the topics Ladigbolu spoke on during the one hour interactive session include; how female students can use social media mindfully and deliberately, rather than addictively.

The event also featured a question and answer session, during which the students were asked to write their questions on piece of paper without including their names.

Branded writing materials, comprising exercise books and pens, were also distributed to the nearly 500 students who took part in the event.

The school’s management, led by the Principal, Mr Rahman Adeniran; his vice, Mrs Bosede Adediran; the counsellor, Mrs Kikelomo Sanni; and other teachers witnessed the event.

FYSI’s mandates: include protecting children and youths against sexual violence and other forms of abuses and promoting stable family environment for children to grow and flourish.