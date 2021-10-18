It is fitting that the 2021 International Day of the Girl Child was marked in Edo State’s education universe not too long after the appointment of another female chair for the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The appointment of Mrs. Ozavize Salami replacing Dr. Oviawe who has now become the Commissioner of Education in Edo State is an inspiration to all girls in the state and it shows the equal opportunity that exists in both education and career aspirations in Edo State.

This year’s International Day of the Girl Child is themed, ‘Digital Generation, Our Generation.’ The world must ensure that girls, especially in developing countries, can reap the benefits of the technological revolution that has reshaped the life of every human being.

Mrs. Salami’s appointment is additional confirmation of the rising profile of women in Edo State, it also underscores the commitment of Governor Obaseki to gender equality and the strategic importance of the girl child.

Mrs. Salami is an educationist and investment banker with over 23 years of post-graduate experience cutting across education, accounting, investment banking, sales and marketing, and customer service.

Edo SUBEB under the leadership of Dr. Oviawe launched a revolutionary education reform programme, EdoBEST which has become a reference point for basic education sector reform in Africa. The programme was supported by Mrs. Salami before her appointment as SUBEB Chairman.

Mrs. Salami is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stonebridges Learning Resources, an education and learning resource center managing a network of over 100 teachers delivering learning on technology enabled platforms.

She holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Accounting from the University of Benin and is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).