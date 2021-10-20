By Fortune Eromosele

The International Association of Universities, UOC, has commended the efforts of UNESCO Laureate Prof. Bashiru Aremu on the international conference and urged him to make necessary reviews.

According to the letter that was written to UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu on the 18th of October, 2021 by Trine Jensen, the Manager, Higher Education & Digital Transformation, Publication and Events of International Association of Universities (IAU), the letter said, “Dear UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu.

“Thank you for registering for the IAU-UOC series: Innovative Education for Unshaped Futures (IE4UF). We are pleased to inform you that the full set of 6 chapters are now available online in case you wish to review it again.

“The most recent chapters focused on: Chapter V : Interaction and collaboration: being social in digital environments Chapter VI: Data Governance: What should we be aware of?

“Feel free to share this resource within your networks as you see fit. We thank you for your interest and participation and we welcome suggestions of other topics that you would like to see discussed within the strategic priority on digital transformation.”

IAU and UOC (Universitat Oberta de Catalunya) have partnered to develop a series of 6 chapters to explore some of the changes we are currently observing in higher education under the title: Innovative Education for Unshaped Futures (IE4UF).

The IDOCOS project seeks to leverage the opportunity of the accelerated pace of digital transformation during the Covid-19 pandemic by proposing an innovative approach to co-creation and sharing of doctoral courses among universities in different countries.