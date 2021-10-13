By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

A serving police Inspector attached to the Kolo Police Division in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State was fatally injured when gunmen attacked police officers who were conducting stop and search operations along Kolo-Ogbia Road in Bayelsa State.

It was gathered that the gunmen numbering six and armed with AK47 in an unmarked vehicle, opened fire at the unsuspecting policemen on duty at about 10:45 pm on Monday and carted away a rifle.

According to sources, the fatally injured Inspector, who was one of the three policemen on duty was hit by a bullet while trying to take cover to repel the attack.

The Spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the attack in a statement, said the investigation is ongoing to apprehend the gunmen and recover the rifle.

Buswat said: “Police officers who were conducting stop and search operations along Kolo-Ogbia Road, were attacked by gunmen suspected to be cultists, on 11 October 2021, at about 2245hours.

“A Police inspector was fatally injured and his rifle was carted away. Investigation is ongoing to apprehend the gunmen and recover the stolen rifle.”



Also confirming the incident, the Youth President of Kolo Community, Mr Gift Okere-Onyiagholo, said the gunmen returned on Tuesday, and robbed a Point Of Sale (POS) shop, carting away cash and phones.

“After they attacked the police station on Monday, they came back on Tuesday to rob a POS shop in broad daylight.

“This happened about 12 noon yesterday. We are afraid for our safety,” he said.

