By Fortune Eromosele

Against the backdrop of national growth and development, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, Saturday, called for unity in the country, saying that Nigeria will conquer insecurity only if the nation comes together as one.

Osinbajo made the call at the Kings Palace International Church 2021 annual convention and anniversary with the theme: “New Thing,” in Kuje-Abuja.

According to him, “This nation must be united. Our country is better and stronger as one, other countries of the world are trying to be bigger, no country wants to be smaller, Nigeria will not be small. We will grow in size, understanding, to treat each other with fairness and justice.

While delivering his keynote message entitled: “Nigeria has a better tomorrow”, he urged Christians to speak words of prophecy to the nation, society, individual lifes and family.

He said: “If we want our country to grow and prosper, we must speak it into existence. We need to speak to fear, insurgency, banditry and terrorism. The people of God must never speak like the people of the world. We must speak God’s word and prophesy of life to the nation.”

He allayed fears and speculations that Nigeria will not come out of the current security situation, enjoining all spiritual leaders to continue to keep the nation in prayers.

In his welcome address, Senior Pastor of the Kings Palace International Church, Rev. Sam Ogbodo assured Nigerians that God will do a new thing in the country.

His words, “How it is going to happen, I don’t know. The same way the virgin Mary bore a child called Jesus, that’s the same a way a new thing will birth in Nigeria.

“I don’t care what is happening or going on in the country, God is changing the situation. It is our new season in this nation. The season for His visitation is now and He is carrying enormous blessings with it.

“For Kuje, Gomo palace, Kings Palace, the body of Christ, and to the residents of Kuje, I want to say that the government of this present administration will look towards our direction, because a new thing is about to happen.”

Also, the Gomo of Kuje, Alhaji Haruna Tanko Jibrin, appreciated the efforts of the Vice President for his keen dedication to the growth and development of the country.