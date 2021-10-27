By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Christian legislators in the National Assembly have elected to hold a special prayer session for Nigeria on Thursday.

The event will also mark the 11th edition of the National Prayer Summit organised by the National Assembly Christian Legislators Forum.

Themed “”Faith in Jesus Christ in time of crisis”, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected at the session with the presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church, Goshen, Abuja, Bishop David Abioye delivering the key note address.

Briefing Journalists at a press conference, the Chairman of the Forum, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha said the event will hold in Conference Room 022 of the Senate.

According to him, the prayer was to essentially seek God’s intervention in the security and economic challenges bedeviling the country.

“The National Prayer breakfast is an annual fellowship where we pray for our country, pray for our responsibilities as parliamentarians for wisdom in passing bills that will benefit Nigerians. It was not held last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that has wrecked havoc on our economy, political and social sphere.

“The fellowship decided to hold the 2021 version via zoom and we are trusting God that the event will hold tomorrow by 7.00am. By the grace of God, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo will be joining us as well as a couple of other dignitaries including diplomats.

“The theme for this year is faith in Jesus Christ in times of crisis. This topic is choose. deliberately to answer th challenges of the time which we are all aware of, especially in our economy, political and social life.

“As a fellowship, we are not partisan. Ours is to pray. We are not unaware of the fact that it is not easy to ask people to follow. But ours is to intercede. Political questions are reserved for politicians. In this wise, we are talking about crisis that has no division; the crisis that involve all, it does not segregate.

“The increasing prices of food stuff does not recognize political parties, it does not recognize geopolitics, it does not recognize tribe and has no segregation of age. So, our own is to pray on all issues so that our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ will intervene and restore the glory of our nation and that we be able to overcome these challenges.

“There are different perspectives about Christianity. The battle is not canal, it is spiritual through pulling down stronghold. So, you don’t stand and be playing canality in the name of Christianity. That is not the type of Christianity we are advocating and that is why we may not act the way you want us to act.”