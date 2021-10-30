Insecurity: Nigeria needs state police now ― APC Chieftain

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Chief Mathew Oyerinmade-Mato

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State, Chief Mathew Oyerinmade-Mato, has lamented the spate of insecurity in Nigeria and canvassed for the creation of state police.

Oyerinmade-Mato who is a Senatorial hopeful for the Southern District of the state said in Akure that to tackle the nation’s insecurity challenges, the creation of state police has become imperative.

He pointed out that many businesses have gone under while many people have fled the country for safety for lack of enabling environment.

The politician said that “the security challenges should not be left in the hands of security agencies alone but must be a collective responsibility of all Nigerians.

“What we need now in this country to effectively tackle the insecurity challenges in the country is state police.

According to him “This is the right time for us in Nigeria to have state police so that the unending insecurity can be adequately tackled.

He emphasised that “the nation’s policing system should be decentralised for effectiveness and all-inclusiveness.

Oyerinmade-Mato blamed the ugly security lapses on the lack of political will on the part of the nation’s leaders by not taking decisive actions at addressing the social menace.

He commended the South-West Security Network, codenamed the Amotekun initiative at reducing the trend of insecurity in the participating states.

He asked Nigerians to be more security conscious and be swift to alert security operatives of any impending challenge in their communities.

Vanguard News Nigeria