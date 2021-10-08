By Dapo Akinrefon

The Southwest Security Stakeholders Group, SSSG, on Friday, pledged to support the Nigerian Police in Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo in securing the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway way against banditry, kidnapping and robbery.

The group, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Adewole Ireti, said it decided to write the police authorities in the three states because of the protracted insecurity in the three states.

The statement reads: “We have written an official letter to the police,requesting partnership with the security agency in ensuring effective security and safety along Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

“The letter was in response to the growing spate of insecurity along the expressway, which remains a major road in the region.

“The reason for the request is to use our strengths and networks to secure the Lagos-Ibadan Express- way, which has remained volatile and porous, as a result of prolonged attacks, including robbery, killings and kidnapping and other social vices in the region.

“The idea of requesting for partnership with the police came up after series of meetings with leaders and stakeholders of the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group to assist the police in securing the southwest along Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

“The letter, dated September 22, 2021, was addressed to the Commissioners of police, security Advisers, Director of State Security Services, DSS, and other security operatives in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo.”

The SSSG spokesperson, however, said the group has promised to continue to do all its best to remain committed to the ideals of the group.

He said: “In projecting our mandate to secure the southwest, SSSG had held series of security Summit in four different states and from our past records, the group had really achieved alot in the area of security across the region.

“Our members have been supporting the police in their respective states and I am sure if our request is granted, I think the security situation in the region would reduce drastically and all our efforts would be guided by the law.”

The SSSG comprises notable security outfits including the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, Agbekoya, Hunters Group of Nigeria, Vigilante Group of Nigeria, VGN, Isokan Ile Oodua and COMSAIC among others