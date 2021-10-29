Muhammad Musa Bello

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has directed that adequate budgetary provisions be made for the fencing of schools across the Territory in the 2022 budget currently under preparation.

Chief Press Secretary to the FCT minister, Anthony Ogunleye in a statement issued Friday in Abuja said the directive was one of the fall-outs from the monthly FCT Security Committee meeting which was held on Thursday and chaired by the minister.

The Minister commended security agencies for the noticeable decline in criminal activities across the FCT and called on them to sustain the momentum.

“Residents were also called upon to be security conscious especially in the ’ember’ months and cooperate with security agencies by providing information whenever possible

“On the issue of uncompleted buildings used as criminal hideouts, owners of such buildings were directed to immediately take steps to secure and complete them as appropriate sanctions will be taken against erring owners to the full extent of the law.

“Parents were also called upon to monitor the social media activities of their children as vulnerable and young people have become victims of criminal elements operating in cyberspace who endanger the lives and livelihoods of the children and their parents”, Ogunleye stated.

According to him, the activities of scavengers in the FCT are to be closely monitored and regulated by the Administration, adding that the revised guidelines controlling their activities will be released by the Abuja Environmental Protection Board.

“The Minster also commended the inter-agency cooperation among the various security agencies and urged them to continue to work closely together in order to get the desired results”, the statement added.

Also in attendance at the meeting were the Permanent Secretary in the FCT Administration, Mr Olusade Adesola, the Chief of Staff to the Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu, heads of various security agencies in the FCT, Area Council Chairmen, traditional and religious leaders as well as some senior officials of the administration.

