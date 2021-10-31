.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

National President of the Committee for the Defense of Human Rights, CDHR, Prince Kehinde Taiga, has lamented that the high rate of insecurity in Nigeria was crumbling the country’s economy.

Taiga who spoke during the Annual General Conference, AGC of the CDHR held in Asaba, Delta State after he was elected President, decried that Nigeria being the most populous and largest economy in Africa, was facing serious challenges that were threatening the corporate existence of the country.

He said the security situation has weakened the economy of the country, lamenting that insurgency and banditry have negatively affected food supply across the country.

He advocated for local security, expressing hope that community policing would be a better way to address the issue, complementing the country’s security agencies.

He commended the National Assembly for upholding the electronic transmission of election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to speedily assent to the electoral amendment bill.

Taiga said the speedy assent to the bill by the President would make it possible for INEC to use the November 6 Anambra election as a litmus test in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

Guest lecturer at the AGM, Dr Michael Abam of the Department of Political Science at the Western Delta University, Oghara, said Nigerian authorities must engage the youths, provide the necessary environment for them to earn a living and avoid giving them derogatory names as away to solve the issue of insecurity plaguing the country.

Abam in his lecture titled; ‘Combatting Insecurity Through Community Policing and Rule of Law’, said for the Nigerian police to put in their best, they must be among those receiving the highest pay in the country, stressing that the gap between the rich and the poor should be bridged.

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ari Mohammed Ali, in his remarks, called on Nigerians not to fight the police, saying “a good synergy is needed between the police and human rights community for greater success in the fight against rights violation.

Ali who was represented by CSP Fasupa Tope, said told Nigerians to stop begging the Police on the highway when there were issues, urging them to rather insist on going with them to the Police Station when they are right.

Others elected along with Taiga for the two years tenure at the group’s 32nd AGC were; James Chikwendu as General Secretary, Ayuba Musa as Internal Auditor, Barrister Violet as Legal Adviser, Gerald Katchy as Publicity Secretary and Comrade Roy as Treasurer

All the National Executive Committee members were elected unopposed by delegates present.

At the AGC, former Board of Trustee members were dissolved having completed their tenure and a new one was constituted by the group.

Awards were presented to some deserving NEC members having served meritoriously in the immediate past administration.

Vanguard News Nigeria