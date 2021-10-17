By Fortune Eromosele

A Christian cleric, Rev. Dr. Ande Musa, a Resident Pastor of the Reformed Church of Christ for Nations, RCCN, has called for unity among church leaders, members in joining hands together to take a stand against insecurity in the country.

The religious leader made the call during the Reformed Levites Unity Band musical concert organised by RCCN with the theme: ‘Let thy Kingdom Come,’ and subtheme; ‘Prayer and the Kingdom of God,’ in Karu, Abuja.

He(Musa) noted that the church of God cannot afford to be divided, saying that although there is difference in doctrines, “we are one in Christ,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate that we are not as united as we should, the call is that we must be one, what affects church a affects church b, if we learn to be our brothers keeper this things will be reduced to the minimum. If there’s anything going on in another church I shouldn’t say because it’s not my church I don’t care.

“Like what happened to the children of Baptist that were kidnapped, we cannot say because they are Baptist children so we are not part of it, it’s not right, we are supposed to all team up to fight,” he stated.

Explaining what the music concert entails, he said “The program is to encourage our members to be worshippers because we live in a time where people think worship is relegated to a special group but we want to encourage all to be worshippers. That’s why we are gathering groups to come together and learn from each other because there are so many things they have to learn pertaining to worship.

“We want to represent Christ as light, as a denomination that’s our target, our outreaches portray that. The essence of this program is to let the church know we are the light.”

Also speaking, Reformed Levites Unity Band Chairman, Mr. Ande Dan, described the security situation of the country as unfortunate, adding that more prayers need to be made in all churches for there to be a solution.

He explained that part of what he’s church (RCCN) is contributing to cushion the spate of insecurity in the country, he said they carry out special sessions on security to equip their members on how to relay relevant information to security agencies.

Fielding questions from journalists, Fxeafa Yakubu, who was a guest minister at the musical concert, explained that for Christians to develop a strong personal relationship with God, there must be commitment and regular fellowship with God.

She said: “To develop a personal Christian life style, you must be born again and you must have a personal relationship with God. It starts from the inside, it begins personally before it becomes a collective lifestyle.

“As an individual you need to have a personal relationship with God before coming together as brethren, the flow then becomes easy.”

In the same vein, Rev. Kokoriman Pekah, opined that “We develop a worship life by being in a close relationship with God, we must be born again, Jesus must be our personal Lord and Savior. If we are not in touch with the spirit of God we will struggle to worship, we must be in tune with the Spirit.”

To this end, Assistant Music Director Ande Adamson, advised music ministers in the gospel to not focus on the fame or money, but rather their focus should be on God.

“For one to be successful musically, your focus must be on God and not what the gift can offer you, because the Bible says so. It says ‘Seek ye first the kingdom of God and its righteousness and all these things shall be added unto you.”

“These things will naturally come when you do the will of God, when you are following the path that God has set for you, God will not leave you like that.”

The national musical concert is held annually and has the mandate of preparing the youth of the church and rooting them through music. This year’s epoch event witnessed Solomon Lange as the musical guest minister, Rev. Kokoriman Pekah as the guest speaker and Fxeafa Yakubu as guest minister.

