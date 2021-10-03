By Chinonso Alozie

The Igbo National Movement, INM, on Sunday challenged the five State Governors of the South East Zone to rise from their slumber and deal with those causing the destruction of lives and properties in Igboland.

The National Coordinator of INM, Anthony Olisa Okolo, alongside other leaders made this demand in a statement to newsmen in Owerri, on the continued killings in the South East region especially the murder of Chike Akunyili, the husband to the Former Minister of Information, Late Dora Akunyili.

They said if nothing was done urgently that a time would come when Igbo sons and daughters would not be able to travel into Igboland. They were not happy that the activities of the unknown gunmen were gradually destroying the economy of the Southeast zone.

INM, said the Igbo governors should wake up from their slumber and take charge as the Chief Security Officers of their States.

INM said: “The recent spate of violence in the South-East region, notably in Anambra state over the past few days, is at the same time, a sign of leadership failure, and/or a tell-tale sign of state failure.

“The killing of Dr Chike Akunyili along with close to a dozen others in just one day around Nkpor, Anambra state, spells more than any recent events, the height of insecurity in the South-East.

“If our elected government officials presiding over our people all over Ala’Igbo are leaders in any true sense, this “Aka Enwe” would never have evolved into the human hands on triggers threatening and killing innocent Igbo sons and daughters in their homeland today.

“Given their state’s chief security officers, one will be spot-on to say that the South-East Governors are sleeping on duty. Certainly, if their states were their homes, they will do so much better to secure lives within them. Having agonizingly observed the insecurity in the South-East for so long, it has become apparent that the state’s chief security officers have slept on duty for so long.

“Tired and distressed over the plight of our people, especially with regards to security, we are compelled to call on all our Governors in Ala’Igbo to rouse themselves from their continued careless slumber and muster some credible courage in the face of this rising insecurity in Ala’Igbo.

It is time to wake up and show leadership. Enough is enough!”

“If decisive actions are not taken right away, a time will soon come, when Ndi’Igbo will no longer want to come home. This, in turn, will worsen the economy of Ala’Igbo; first by crippling its hospitality industry, then the local tourism driven by the deep nostalgia that makes Igbo return home often. Of course, when hospitality and tourism goes, transportation will follow… Already Igbo in the diaspora are thinking twice about weddings in the South-East… gradually, like a vicious cycle, we will breed more poverty in the region, and more crimes will follow.

“We must remind our elected officials that it is the duty of those elected by the people, to act in the interest of the people as long as they occupy the office they may be so elected into.

“Igbo National Council calls on all well-meaning Igbo, Igbo leaders, as well as all who owe Ndi’Igbo any duty as regards the security of lives and properties in Igbo land; to immediately commit best efforts, towards ending this terror taking root on our streets and homes, from Onitsha to Aba, from Nsukka to Owerri, and from Abakaliki to Okigwe,” INM said.

