In as much as the lockdown disrupted activities in the educational sector, Infant Jesus Academy (IJA), one of the leading secondary schools in Asaba, Nigeria, celebrated its first post-pandemic graduation ceremony for the class of 2021 on the 3rd October 2021.

The event was graced by highly motivated activities to ignite students’ emotions, fuel their aspirations, and trigger their perceptions on what it means to celebrate small wins.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the proprietress of IJA, Mrs. Rose Ada Okwechime, said: “We are celebrating the tenacity, drive, and hard work of our graduating learners in an exceptional era filled with challenges and opportunities. I have every confidence that you have been a special mold which has shaped your future as you proceed to the next level up.”

In the School Chaplain’s message to the graduates, he left them with these words: “Quid quid agas, prudenter agas, et respice finem” which means, “Whatever you do, do wisely and look to the end”.

In expressing the school’s pride in their achievements, the Principal told graduates: “You will always be an alumnus of the Infant Jesus Academy, Asaba. Remember this and make the most of the opportunities this will without question afford you”.

The school, with an outstanding pass rate from the previous year (100% pass 2020 WASSCE & NECO), Infant Jesus Academy is a place for parents that understand that excellent education is essential to achieving goals. IJA runs academic programs as specified by the Nigerian National Policy on Education for the Junior Secondary and Senior Secondary. And its dedicated and professional teachers teach a wide variety of academic subjects.

Otherwise referred to as JSS1, JSS2, and JSS3, the Years 7 to 9 teachings are with emphasis on the basic skills in English Studies, Mathematics, Basic Science, Basic Technology.