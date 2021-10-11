By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Corporate Affairs Commission, (CAC), has been slammed with a fine of N1milliion for its alleged interference with the activities of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Employees (AUPCTRE).

Hon Justice Benedict Kanyip, President of the National Industrial Court (NIC), fined the CAC the amount as general damages, while delivering judgment in a matter between the commission and the union in Abuja.

AUPCTRE had challenged CAC at the industrial court over what it described as anti workers policies in the commission.

The union had approached the court for redress, accusing the Registrar General of CAC, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, of unilaterally restricting staff vacancies contrary to the recommendations of the committee on the commission’s organogram.

AUPCTRE also accused Abubakar of barring certain categories of staff from writing promotion examination.

The union also accused the CAC boss of stopping loans, refusal to pay the 2019 promotion arrears to deserving workers and stoppage of salaries of workers without following due process at the peak of COVID-19 pandemic, among others issues.

The union further claimed that the Registrar General had issued a circular dissolving the union and its leadership in CAC branch, and basing his action allegedly on a judgment between another union and AUPCTRE.

Kanyip in his ruling expressed displeasure of the NIC with CAC over the years for the commission’s gagging of trade unions since 2004.

According to him, the CAC has never hidden its dislike for trade union activities in the commission.

”Even when the industrial court ruled against it, the CAC always managed to come up with something new and different.

”It is in its own interest to come to terms with, and respect the laws governing it.

”Its dislike for trade unionism must cease. This court will not sit by and allow CAC do as it wishes.”

He further ruled that CAC could not dissolve, regulate, supervise, inquire into, probe and interfere with the existence, running, finances and investment activities of AUPCTRE.

”CAC shall also pay AUPCTRE the sum of N1,000, 000.00 only, as general damages within 30 days, failing which will attract 10 per cent simple interest and N300,000 only, awarded as a cost.”

Vanguard News Nigeria