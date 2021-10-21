By Ikechukwu Odu

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, Prof Charles Igwe, on Thursday, lauded the humanitarian efforts of Dr Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, on families displaced by Boko Haram insurgents in North East Nigeria.

Prof Igwe who said that Indimi’s humanitarian efforts are synonymous with the motto of UNN, which is to ‘restore the dignity of man,’ added that his huge investments in the improvement of infrastructural facilities in educational institutions across the country are equally remarkable.

He made the statements while delivering his opening address during a Special Convocation for the conferment of Honorary Doctorate Degree in Business Administration on Dr Indimi, who is also the chairman, Oriental Energy Resources Limited, at the Princess Alexandra Auditorium, UNN.

“I believe that today’s award is remarkable to both the university and the recipient. First, our university was founded by a nationalist, The Rt. Hon. (Dr) Nnamdi Azikiwe, who challenged us to seek and reward uncommon achievements, such as the type Dr Indimi has recorded, not just as an entrepreneur, but as a philanthropist. As an entrepreneur, Dr Indimi is reputed to have through sheer ingenuity and hardwork founded and successfully run a number of businesses. The most remarkable of these is the Oriental Energy Resources Limited, which he nurtured from the cradle to become a reputable player in the global oil and gas space.

“As a philanthropist, Dr Indimi has touched the lives of thousands of people, especially families who had been displaced by the insurgency in North Eastern Nigeria. These efforts of his to restore the dignity, pride and hope of displaced families is synonymous with the motto of our university- “To Restore the Dignity of Man.” Dr. Indimi is also reputed to have made huge investments in the improvement of infrastructural facilities in educational institutions across the country. He is known to celebrate the nationality, as well as the uniqueness and diversity inherent in the culture and traditions of the various ethnicities in the country. I think it would matter to him that this award has come from the first indigenous university, one founded on the eve of the independence of the country and one situated across the River Benue,” the VC said.

Also, in his address, the Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, University of Nigeria, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, described the award recipient as a detribalized Nigerian whose work of philanthropy knows no boundaries.

While saying that the award could not have come at a better time than now when Nigerians are called upon to preserve the unity of the country, he told Dr Indimi that the “vision of the founding fathers was to make UNN the Harvard University of Africa,” adding that everybody has a duty to contribute to the realization of the vision.

Also, the Chancellor of the university and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, said the essence of honorary awards is to recognize and honour citizens of the world who have through their imaginations and actions met the highest levels of accomplishments.

While congratulating the award recipient, he said “I am positive that happier days are ahead because the efforts of the Federal Government to address the challenges of insurgency and and banditry are yielding the desired results.”

During an interview with Vanguard, Dr Indimi said he was delighted to be recognized by a prestigious university as UNN.

He said his investment in education was informed by the desire to help the less privileged who lack the resources to access formal education.

“You know I have not been to formal school in my life. I know something is missing in me. What I do is to help the people who don’t have the privilege to go to school. I have over 5,000 people who have acquired university degrees through my sponsorship, 90% of people in our locality were not educated. I am all out to see that the future generation and leaders of tomorrow get quality education,” Dr Indimi said.

The ceremony was graced by the deputy governor of Borno State, Umaru Usman Kadafur, who represented his governor, Babagana Umaru Zulum; Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Simon Ortuanya, among other dignitaries.

Photo:L-R; Vice Chancellor of UNN, Prof Charles Igwe; Dr Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi; Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, University of Nigeria, High Chief Ikechi Emenike; and the Registrar of UNN, Dr Christopher Igbokwe, during the conferment of Honorary Doctorate Degree on Indimi, at PAA, UNN, on Thursday.