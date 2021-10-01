Muhammadu Buhari

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

National President of Middle Belt Forum, MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari for blaming middle men and hoarding of food items as reason for the rising inflation in the country saying that the bad policies of the government is responsible for the economic hardship Nigerians are facing.

Dr. Pogu told Vanguard Friday in Makurdi that President Buhari might end up the worst President Nigeria ever had if he fails to act fast with all sincerity to address the issues his government had brought upon Nigerians.

He said, “on the issue that middle men are hoarding food which is spiking food inflations, the President should know that our Naira has been so devalued. I recall that when he came in even six months into the administration, one Dollar exchanged for N198.

Today a Dollar is over N570; and you don’t need an economist to tell you that naturally there will be inflation because the Naira has been devalued by more than 200 percent. So to use others as excuse is an irony.

Whoever wrote that speech for him has not done him good. Because Nigerians have been laughing at the speech. So the inflation in the area of food, goods and services is because our currency has lost its value. If the food stuff is not available out there, his argument may hold sway, but go out there the food stuff is all over the place but the problem is the price.

Naira is devalued, price of fuel is higher than when he came in, price of vehicles and their part as well as transportation fares are in the increase and the prices of food is now beyond the reach of the ordinary man because of these factors.

“On why he made no mention of bandits and herdsmen chasing farmer away from their farm land. Of course we have always said this government is complicit in some of these things; so will he stab himself in the foot or tommy?

No, he doesn’t want to talk about them. He even refused to call them terrorists but prefer to call them bandits. So the issue is, he is still practicing nepotism even on the issue of insecurity. He is ready to talk about insecurity caused by others which for me is not insecurity. To seek self actualization which is what Igboho, Kanu and others are doing is not a source of insecurity.

“If the Nigerian state want to keep Nigeria together fine and good. But why doesn’t he address the issues that compelled these people to start clamouring for nations of their own because if those issues are being addressed nobody will want to leave Nigeria.

We know that the ordinary Igbo man has investments across the whole country, the Yoruba man has invested in Engineering, banking and insurance all over the place and he would not want to leave the commonwealth but because the policies of this government are so bad they feel staying within the commonwealth of Nigeria is choking them to death.

That is why these people are their as point men for separatist agitations. So they cannot be classified as terrorists or bandits because they are fighting for rights which should be addressed by the government.

“You can see that nepotism is being displayed clearly, the herdsmen and bandits are clearly and predominantly the Fulani from the north and he did not mention them but he is willing to pick on Igbo and Yoruba nationalists. That is unfortunate.

“On his claimed that the government is taking the fight on insecurity to the enemies and wining it. And I as, when has that been done. Sheik Gumi has been meeting the bandits and he knows where they are. Government also knows where they are, but have you heard government taking helicopter gunship after them to smoke them out?

No, it is when there is an attack poor soldiers will be sent, they will not be avail the services of helicopter gunships to see what’s on ground. That is why they get ambushed all the time. So it means that the government is actually supporting the insurgents.

Even common drones that are on the shelves are not provided for the soldiers to see ahead. So for him to make that assertion is unfortunate. Soldiers are kept to repel attacks and if they move around sometimes they run into ambush because they do not have eyes in the skies.

“On the remark that the government has identified the sponsors of Kanu and Igboho but was silent on the sponsors of insurgents. I will say on the sponsors of insurgents, even Dubai had listed some and nothing has happened.

Earlier than now we knew that they said some people in the Bureau d’ change were sponsoring insurgents but we have not seen any arrest or trial of anyone. It is still the issue of nepotism, the criminals from his area are not criminals if they are. But Igboho and Kanu are state criminals and should be tackled. It is unfortunate.

A President of Nigeria is supposed to be a President of all whether they are Fulani, Igbo, Yoruba or whatever as far as they are Nigerians. So he should start acting as a President of all by being balanced. A true President should not make that kind of statement. He would have also balanced it with that of the insurgents, terrorists and the bandits.

“On his claim that he has performed better than his predecessors. That is the most laughable thing because the average Nigerian out there will tell you that this is the worst government that we have ever had.

Our currency and economy have been brought to nothing. When he claimed that they are doing some infrastructural development it is through borrowing. And they have borrowed and borrowed to the extent that servicing these debts may keep Nigeria’s economy at a stand still. It is unfortunate that he made that statement.

He had been told earlier when he was blaming previous governments for everything to please stop blaming previous governments, mind your own and let’s see what you are able to do. But it is unfortunate, this is the sixth year and he is still saying the same thing. By saying I have done better, he is still blaming them.

Let him face his own business, and let’s see how he would now turn the economy around. Let’s see how he can terminate this insurgency and banditry because the country has reached a stage where people are no more sure of their safety. It is unfortunate; he should address these issues, the economy is bad, the security situation is bad, farmers cannot go to farms because of fear of being kidnapped or killed.

And we are going to end up importing more and more. So many industries have folded up. Inflow of investments have halted, and things are just bad, and bad is getting worst under his watch. Let him do something about it and very fast so that he does not go down in history as the worst President ever.”