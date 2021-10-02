.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA



FEDERAL Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, NCFRMI, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has urged Nigerians to remember the persons of concern, who noted, have been forced to flee from their homes in search of a place to live.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim, in an Independence Day statement issued by her Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Sadiq Abdullateef in Abuja, thanked stakeholders in the humanitarian space for their continued support and stressed that the displaced persons deserve special recognition on this auspicious occasion.

“As we celebrate our 61st Independence anniversary, let us remember these vulnerable Nigerians displaced by conflicts and natural disasters across the country and let’s appreciate their courage and resilience in the quest for survival”.

“I also wish to solicit your support for our newly launched Project Zero Hunger (Each One, Feed One), which will help streamline and enhance the accessibility, distribution and availability of main food and non-food items to satisfy the immediate nutritional needs of all persons of concern using The Food Care Packs,” she said.

The statement quoted her as saying,“This project will adopt and promote an integrated and whole of society approach which gives everyone the opportunity to complement the Federal Government effort especially in feeding the persons of concern.”

“At least one person can feed one person of concern (each one, feed one), thus addressing the immediate challenges around hunger and malnutrition for our persons of concern,”she reportedly added.

She congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq on the 61st anniversary of Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria