The Police Command in Kwara has deployed 1,500 policemen and women to provide security during the 2021 Independence day celebration.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ajayi Okasanmi, on Thursday in Ilorin.

Okasanmi said the command was commited to ensuring that the 61st Independence anniversary celebration was marked peacefully.

“In view of this, the command has emplaced series of security arrangements across the length and breadth of the state.

READ ALSO: Police deny kidnap of Ewuga in Plateau

“The Commissioner of Police Kwara State Command, CP Tuesday Assayomo, has also directed Area Commanders of the Eight Area Commands, DPOs and all Tactical teams in the state to embark on aggressive patrols of their AORs.

“Entry and exit points to the state have also been fortified.

“Meanwhile, members of the public are advised to cooperate with policemen on Stop and Search duties and to report any act of misconduct or extortion by the men to the Commissioner of Police through the appropriate channels.

“While information of strange happenings around our immediate environments be reported to the nearest police station or through the following phone numbers 08125275046 and 07032069501 for prompt response.

“The CP wishes residents of Kwara a happy 61st Independence anniversary celebration,” Okasanmi said.

Vanguard News Nigeria