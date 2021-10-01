Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye

The federal lawmaker representing Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency and the youngest federal legislator from southern Nigeria, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye has charged the economic managers of Nigeria to put on their thinking caps and save the nation from sliding into further economic woes.

The Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Army made this call in his 61st independence anniversary message to his constituents and Nigerians at large.



Adefisoye, particularly charged the Central Bank Governor to arrest the steadily declining value of the naira as well as the worsening hyperinflation in the country. He lamented that the prices of food items, goods, and services have gone out of the reach of the majority of Nigerians.

“We need not pretend any longer that all is well us with us economically in this country. The majority of Nigerians can hardly feed themselves due to the realities of hyperinflation and the declining value of the naira. I will therefore urge the economic team and particularly the Central Bank Governor to come up with strategies that will save the nation and Nigerians from economic woes”.

The youngest federal legislator from southern Nigeria commended the recent victories recorded by the military, particularly the Army in the ongoing onslaught against bandits and terrorists. He however urged Nigerians to show more support for the Armed Forces, particularly the Nigerian Army.

“The ongoing bombardment of bandits and terrorists in the North East is most commendable. The military personnel are daily making huge sacrifices to ensure peace and security in the nation. I feel more concerned about the supreme sacrifice being made on a daily basis by our soldiers and Nigerians are therefore urged to show appreciation for these patriotic ultimate prices”.

Adefisoye also assured the people of Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency of his continuous delivery of quality representation. He promised to roll out more capital projects, human capital development and empowerment programmes for the benefit of his constituents.

The youngest federal legislator from southern Nigeria wished Nigerians a happy 61st independence anniversary and also counselled that the current security and economic challenges of the country are surmountable. He, therefore, appealed to them not to lose faith in the country.

“I am not unmindful of the current security and economic challenges of our country. Strenuous efforts are being made and I am certain that there will be a light at the end of the tunnel. I will therefore urge Nigerians not to lose faith in the country”, the statement read.