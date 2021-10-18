By Peter Duru

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Monday lamented that the increasing wave of insecurity in the country is adversely affecting the education sector.

He stated that as the bedrock of growth and development of any society everything should be done to save the sector from collapse as a result of the worsening insecurity.

The Governor who spoke in Gbajimba, Guma Local Government Area, LGA, during the virtual handing over and commissioning of the Government Science Secondary School built by a consortium oil companies, lauded the companies for investing in the education sector as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility policy.

He assured that his administration would ensure the protection of the facility and announced immediate perimeter fencing of the school.

While lamenting the high number of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs in Guma LGA put at over 500,000, the Governor appealed to the Federal Government to do everything possible to ensure that the displaced persons returned to their ancestral homes.

The Governor said, “I will not keep quiet and allow some group of people chase my people away from their homes and continue to make them IDPs. Gbajimba has over 500,000 IDPs. I appeal to the Federal Government to stop these herdsmen and declare them a terrorist group.

“They should stop the killings and destruction of our property. I will not engage any militia group but I will continue to seek justice for my people.

“Security is a mandatory responsibility of every government. I want to appreciate the recent effort made by government in nipping insecurity in the bud especially in the state but it should be sustained.

“I also, appreciate the effort of security agencies who are sacrificing their lives to ensure peace in our state. The Federal Government should do massive recruitment and ensure adequate funding of security agencies so that they can put in their best in securing the lives of Nigerians.”

The oil companies that collaborated to build the school include, Chevron, Famfa, Prime and Equinor.

