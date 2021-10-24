By Douglas Anele

Akin Ajose-Adeogun further affirms that majority of the north’s intelligentsia (or Fulani caliphate colonialists) are either enthusiastic supporters of the Islamisation agenda or are indifferent to it. The northern proletariat are also enthusiastic about it and expect to benefit handsomely in a conflict with the south.

Fulani caliphate colonialists have long prepared for this conflict, and with the coming of Buhari have seized the most critical institutions of state and tightened their stranglehold on the army, which is “really no more than the mercenary force it was in the days of Lugard when the mandate never exceeded preservation of the interests of those in power.”

Ajose-Adeogun further claims that the south-west’s response to the existential threat posed by the north is hampered “by the namby-pamby character of the average Yoruba and by the blatant careerism of their opportunistic leaders who have no aspiration other than to secure advancement for themselves.”

The reforming faction of the intelligentsia and the proletariat, Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s constituency, would like to push back on the Fulani menace but are confused “and do not have any real leadership nor real clue about what to do about it.”

Focusing his critical searchlight on the conservative group of Yoruba intelligentsia, Ajose-Adeogun was very scathing – somewhat hyperbolic but rightly so, considering how they sheepishly and unwisely lined up behind Bola Tinubu who led them in 2015 to the bobby trap set by Fulani caliphate colonialists.

In his own words, “this pathetic, decadent, lowest form of humanity have traditionally chosen to make alliances where they see the greatest opportunity for personal aggrandisement. In the evolving crisis, they can be expected to trim their sails to every breeze and exuberate in platitudes.” Consequently, the south-west is likely to crumble “in short order before any Fulani onslaught, like France in 1940.”

With respect to the north-central, “opportunistic self interest and insecurity have traditionally characterised the approach of leaders of this region. Although the values of the Christian communities of this region are similar to those of the south, they had a vested interest in preserving the power and privileged position of the north, for with the relatively meagre educational qualifications of their intelligentsia and their limited human and natural resources, they could rise much higher than if they were left to compete with southerners on a level playing field.”

But then, leaders of its Christian communities that have suffered a lot at the hands of Fulani militia recently do not fully grasp the existential threat to their way of life. Unfortunately, Ajose-Adeogun affirms, “they have been reduced to a state of dithering indecision and their people have been left disorganised, rudderless, powerless, and confused in the face of Fulani onslaught.”

The situation is not different in south-south which “has primarily sustained the Nigerian federation since the advent of oil and gas as the major exports of the country.” According to Ajose-Adeogun, it is the region that has suffered the most neglect in Nigeria.

Since the Second Republic, “it has been the most reliable ally of the Fulani, in the vain hope that its fortunes would thereby improve.” Presently the area, “having gained nothing but ruthless exploitation and contempt at the hands of its erstwhile northern allies seethes with justified anger as strong separatist currents surge and boil in restless and sporadic violence.”

As a result “the region is probably the most ready psychologically and militarily to confront the Fulani menace. Furthermore the region has within its grasp the ability to significantly strile at Nigeria’s Achilles heel.”

Just like most of the south and middle-belt, the disadvantage facing the south-south “is in its self-serving leadership with its propensity for putting personal interests before communal interests.”

Now to the south-east which Ajose-Adeogun describes as the headache of Fulani hegemonists, for “it is the real bulwark of the south against the encroachments of the marauding Fulani.

The region has not been more effective in the past in containing the rampages of Fulani hordes because of the alienating, self-centred policies of its leaders who failed to appreciate the broader responsibilities that nature has thrust upon the shoulders of a people described by the late Felix Houphouet-Boigny as the ‘rear-guard of high intelligence and ability’ in the face of the ’southward’ movement of the Muslim and Arab peoples of West Africa.”

Vanguard News Nigeria