Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, being led to the stand of Ogun state by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Olusegun Olaotan yesterday

By Jimoh Babatunde

Ogun state, yesterday, was the cynosure of all as it took the centre stage at the on going International Arts and crafts, INAC, expo.

Led by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Culture and Arts, Olusegun Olaotan, the best of Ogun culture was presented through cultural performance.

On display at the expo were the rich and diverse crafts, cuisine, fashion cultural displays that provided great opportunity for effective and focused promotional and marketing incentives for would be investors.

The participants that included foreign ambassadors and other dignitaries like the Bangladeshi High Commissioner to Nigeria, Masood Rahman; Veteran Broadcaster, Peter Igho; Alhaji Idi Faruq; and Federation of Tourism Associations’ President, Onug Nkwereme and Yaya Bello among others were thrilled.

The stage was set agog with the cultural performance of the state cultural troop that took the guests through the processes of making Adire fabric.

The production process was demonstrated through dance and drama by the troop from preparation of the dye, tying the fabrics, submerging into the dye, spreading, ironing and packaging.

Speaking on the choice of Adire in selling the state to participants, the State ministry of culture and tourism , permanent secretary, Olusegun Olaotan, said it was to sensitize investors on the need to invest in the state as the Governor , Dapo Abiodun, is providing the enabling environment for businesses.

“over the years, adire has gone from the iro and buba to different designs. it has become materials for export.”

He said Adire holds an important key to the economic development of Ogun state and Nigeria at large, ” this informed our choice of INAC to market adire to the world.

” Don’t forget that Governor Dapo Abiodun recently launched the adire.com for adire makers, ‘adire’ buyers, in Ogun State and Nigeria at large.”

The website was created to position Ogun State Adire merchants in a global market, thus ensuring the economic viability and sustainability for their trade,

Olaotan added that ” With AdireOgun.com, anyone, anywhere in the world can log on to this website, window shop and also buy any ‘adire’ material of choice. In other words, this will catalyze trading in ‘adire’ globally. And, of course, by using this website, an interested user is guaranteed to buy original and top-of-the-class ‘adire’ from the globally-acknowledged home of the product.”

The State Tourism ministry permanent secretary, Olusegun Olaotan, also said that the state boosts of tourism attractions that investors can invest in.

He spoke glowingly of the Tongeji Island, which shares boundary with the Republic of Benin, as a tourism destination that can compete with the best in the Caribbean.

“Tongeji Island is located in the Ipokia Local Council Area of Ogun State. An Island that is five minutes to Port Novo in Benin Republic by boat and 50 minutes to Badagry in Lagos.”

Otunba Segun Runsewe DG National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), praised the leadership of governor Dapo Abiodun for his determination and passion to create a cultural tourism economy for Ogun state.

” What we saw at the Ogun state night is a clear reflection of a governor, a leader who is determined to leave the state better than he met it. And through the local Adire fabric economy, jobs are created, and an industry sustained. Governor Abiodun has even brought in the culinary offerings, a perfect hold for the Ogun people, noted for its unique Ofada Rice veriant, very healthy and good for Export.” Runsewe explained.

The NCAC boss who also doubles as President, Africa Region, World Craft Council ( WCC), reiterated the urgent need for all state governors to wake up to the reality of the power of culture in transforming dormant economies, adding that oil business is no longer in vogue but the networking and marketing of Culture and to which the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria, have in abundant diversity, not excluding gastronomic offerings.

Otunba Segun Runsewe, also commended the 12 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which despite covid 19 impact on the economy, braced all odds to showcase their Cultural tourism Endowments to the world.

International Arts and Crafts Expo, comes to an epic end, Friday and at its 14th edition with the theme, networking Nigerian Arts and Crafts to the world. It is NCAC culture trade export promotion brand for Nigeria arts and crafts economy, with the world, African countries inclusive represented by their embassies here in Nigeria as major target and drivers.