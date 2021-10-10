.

Anambra born businessman and Chairman, Cubana group, Obinna Iyiegbu are popularly known as Obi Cubana have urged Nigerian youths not to give up saying the government should not also be held completely liable for what is going on in the country. He noted that choosing to be positive about life is the best way to grow and be their best version.

The philanthropist and entertainer said this while giving his Independence Day message when quizzed by a Pastor at SPAC Nation, Tobi Adegboyega, during his visit to the clergyman in London.

According to Obi Cubana, “there is hope, things will not be like this forever, and then we also will not hold the government 100 per cent accountable for what is going on. I have decided personally that I want to do everything possible to promote positivity around me. So when you start showing that positive side, people learn from you; there are a lot of things that when you do right, before you know it, it becomes organic around you and then people look up to you and then they know there is hope.

“In most times, we see it as a hopeless situation and people do what they like, even the advanced countries have their own moments and so they take a decision to say enough is enough. The citizens and youths should also be prepared to know that it starts from us, the orientation and everything should begin with us, so as we grow, those who are behind us have something to look at and emulate. We should change the narrative before us and not do things just like those in front of us.”

Obi Cubana stressed, “I am a living testimony, there is hope for the young, even if you don’t know what you want to do, as long as you are willing to be directed, a good listener, fast learner, there is hope. Nigeria has over 200 million young populations which are growing. As someone in the entertainment industry, I see a lot of endless opportunities; in hotels, restaurants, music, arts, culture and all of these lies in the hands of young people. We rule in every aspect of these, so there is hope.”

Speaking on the success of the Cubana brand, he noted that from inception, their belief has been hinged on integrity, hard work and focus. “I wasn’t looking for a business I will do for a few years, pick the money and go, we are trying to create brands that will outlive us that our children will take over from them, so once they die, the business dies and their children are not even interested. Right now, we are building the Cubana brand to involve every member of the team, not just our children; Cubana can run without me that is why I can be here.”

When Pastor Adegboyega quizzed about the expansion of his brand, he informed that by the end of next year, the Cubana group would have set up at least in two locations in the United Kingdom, while adding that in the next decade, it will be a takeover for the brand.