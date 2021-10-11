.

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Obviously, Imabong Martins wrote her book, “Taking Care Of Me”, while putting into cognizance, the severity of the times we are in now.

Gone are the days when women were housewives. As the world evolves and countries face daunting challenges especially those regarding the economy, most women find themselves becoming more hustlers than men; to keep the home front alive.

Here in Nigeria, the bad economy is stinging harder by the day, forcing women into living a stressed-filled life; with many becoming depressed.

“Taking Care of Me: Because My World Needs Me Happy And Strong”, is written and published in 2020 by speaker, writer and personal development coach, Imabong Martins.

The simple and life-changing material, documents stimulating topics designed to prevent women from breaking down while juggling between multiple roles. The 69-page book with five chapters, is a refreshingly handy companion for wives and mums who are often struggling to strike a balance between career, taking care of the home and, staying sane and happy.

The book helps readers nurture themselves while multi-tasking, hence, its relevance in today’s world of women.

Embedded with a total of forty nuggets, carefully crafted by the author and arranged into daily, weekly, monthly, and annual action steps, “Taking Care of Me”, empowers women “to make solid strides towards personal improvement decisions”.

As part of the prescriptions to stay healthy, the author on page 33, advises that since unpleasant things happen, women should choose to focus their thoughts on the positive and the nice things. “Your thoughts colour your world, so why not colour it with great stuff that make you happy? What we think about, influences who we become”.

The women development consultant is known for her result-oriented homemaking solutions, further advises her readers to ‘take a full day or half a day off a week of hard work, adding, “you will be amazed to discover how many ailments are linked to stress”.

Imabong also emphasizes the importance of nutrition which she says, is basic to well being.

Another important issue covered in the book is the need to avoid negativism by all means possible. According to the author, negativity hurts as it is a confirmed predecessor to anxiety and stress.

In chapter four, the author examines the relationship between rest and sound mind. “We don’t hate our bodies, we rather nourish and treasure them”, she begins. Stress is a killer and in this same chapter, women are encouraged to make out time to ‘refuel and kindle their fire’. By that, the author is simply saying that there is a need to take some time off to have fun after at least a month of hard work.

Another method of preventing stress as documented in the book is by listening to inspiring songs. “Whether on the podium or in the bathroom, singing is a way to relieve stress”, because it reduces cortisol- a hormone associated with stress, in the body.

Commendable is the prominence given to reading as pivotal to caring for one’s health. The book advocates in Chapter five, subtitled, ‘10 Annual Actions’, for reading good books to improve oneself. It notes that reading soul-inspiring materials makes life a lot easier. It recognises the fact that books on challenging or knotty issues for enlightenment and enablement have the capacity to significantly reduce or wash away some of our stresses and pain points. In addition, learning new skills and gaining new knowledge helps the woman or anyone for that matter, stay valued and relevant in the family and society at large.

The title of the book is apt; style and language are simple and engaging, making comprehension easy for all categories of female folks. “Taking Care Of Me” makes an excellent read for every woman.