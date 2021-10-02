Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Boluwatife Olabode Bello known by his stage name as “Fabulous IceKid” is currently making waves with his

trending song “Need A Girl” and he is ready to take his music to higher grounds with more works in the pipeline.

In a recent interview, the Oyo State-born, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, (LAUTECH) graduate revealed the secret of his success as a musician.

According to him, his voice, style and delivery are what stand him out from the rowdy music scene. His type of music which is rooted in Afrobeat with infusion of hip-hop and pop has given him the edge coupled with his voice.

“My selling point is my voice, my style and delivery. I write my own

songs, and I can make you feel it. I can make music that will make you want to vibe and groove, not just to make you listen, but to make you feel my sound. I have the ability to drag people into a song. I have a di1erent vocal range and many people have described my voice as hypnotic,” he said.

Fabulous IceKid also revealed his musical infuences when he was growing up, saying Fela Kuti, Michael Jackson and Eminem infuenced him the most.

“When I was growing up, I used to listen to a lot of Fela, and Michael Jackson. I listened to Eminem as well, they kind of inspired me.

I watched videos of MJ’s performances and how he impacted people’s lives, he was also a big voice for injustice and unity, it started from there, I mean, I started having passion for music from there,” he said.

Music for Fabulous IceKid actually dated back to his secondary school days when he and some friends formed a band called Rock Boys Nations.

“Whenever we had breaks in school, we would get together to make music. We had this program we used to do back then every

Wednesday, and we just did all we could to make people know we could actually do music and people accepted us,” he recalled.