I'm bringing different kind of vibe to the industry ― De Professor

De Professor

Europe-based Nigerian Singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur De Professor is not a new name in the music industry.

Having released a couple of singles in the past, De Professor is gearing up to introduce his kind of vibe to the mainstream market.

De professor is an Afro-beat artiste who is generally knowingly for his indigenous style of lyrical content and music composition.

The entertainer and businessman who had taken his music career to an international level is ready to break a long hiatus from music with the release of two smashing hit singles which would be available on all digital platforms officially this month.

The songs titled pakoyo and Agbawu was produced by MainManBeat, written and composed by De professor who did very professional work with the lyrical content and as usual promoting his native Benin language on each song as usual.

De professor has been underground for a long time and this time according to the musician “I am ready to do it right and I’m coming with a different kind of vibe to take over the mainstream.”

De professor will be visiting Nigeria any time soon and he is open for tours, bookings, and appearances as he is also already gearing up to release a backup single to these two new monsters in a very short time from now.

Music lovers and show promoters who are interested in having the international artiste these ember months are free to start booking him already.

You can follow him on social media to follow up on all his next moves and upcoming projects.

