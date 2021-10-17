Treasure Daniel

Gone are the days women are expected to stay back in the background, rather to be seen than heard. In love or war, women are not just pushing the boundaries but crossing the lines to share the lanes with their male counterparts. It’s war of the sexes all the way as no woman wants to take the backseat to any man but not Nollywood actress, producer and content creator, Treasure Amaka Daniel who has described herself as a shy and submissive kind of woman when in love.

In a chat with Potpourri, Treasure concurred that she loves her man to take the wheel and steer her according to his whims.

“ I want to please my partner and also get pleased. I’m a shy woman and a very submissive type,” she says.

But as all rosy and sappy as Treasure appears certain things are off limits to her when it comes to romantic relationships.

“I would end my relationship, If the man I’m dating cheats without having respect for me. I’m not saying you shouldn’t cheat but please Daddy, cheat with a person not close to me. Don’t come and be philandering with people around me. That’s too much disrespect for my person and a lifetime stigma too,” she rails.

Treasure has featured in films like The Interview, Family Fracas, Nwaike The Prodigal Son and many more.