By Victor Arjiromanus

World-renowned Nigerian educator and hospitality leader, Dr. Jeffrey Obomeghie, has unveiled plans to build a university that will offer affordable education for Nigerians.

His plan is consequent to the high rate of schooling in the country, and still low level of education that offers no form of hospitality for schools and their publics.

Speaking to Journalists, the hospitality merchant lamented the high cost of attending universities in the country, which has denied a lot access to qualitative higher education.

He said; “The cost of tertiary education is simply too high. Many who lack the financial wherewithal are being shut out. I want to help democratize education for Nigerians. While my university will introduce a robust hospitality, travel, and tourism curriculum, its offerings will not be limited to only hospitality. Think of Cornell University, one of the top universities in the world, which also has one of the best hospitality schools in the world.’’

Also, speaking about his forthcoming Global Hospitality Summit, a highly anticipated virtual event featuring over 50 of the world’s most acclaimed thought leaders in the field of global hospitality, he narrates the importance in the hospitality industry in Nigeria.

According to Dr. Jeffrey O; ‘the summit will provide an opportunity for hospitality professionals worldwide to get together to find solutions for some of the challenges the hospitality industry is facing in Nigeria’’

“So far, we have people attending from 95 countries. Our keynote speaker is Horst Schulze, Co-Founder of the Ritz Carlton Hotel Company. I will be delivering the Opening remarks to kick off the event. My colleague, William “Chip” Rogers, President and CEO of the American Hotel and Lodging Association, will deliver the opening remarks on the second day.”

The event is free and will be presented online, in a virtual format on www.GlobalHospitalitySummit.com.

Born in Edo State, Nigeria, Dr, Jeffrey is a name to reckon with in the world of hospitality. He lived in Delta and Lagos states prior to his sojourn abroad in the 1990s. He holds several degrees, including a PhD. In Leadership from Johnson University, USA, and he is one of the most famous faces in the world of hospitality.

He has reached the highest levels of corporate America, serving as a COO and CEO for hospitality companies in the USA. He is currently the President and CEO of the International Hospitality Institute, the largest organization serving the global hospitality industry.

As Divisional President, COO, and CEO, he has managed a hotel asset portfolio with annual revenues of $250 million dollars, with an aggregate portfolio value in excess of 1 billion dollars. His works are not limited to the field of hospitality. He is also an author, leadership coach, and investor in several start-up companies.

More information on Dr. Jeffrey O, visit his website a “www.JeffreyO.com.