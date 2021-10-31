Okezie Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has pledged that his government will continue to support the police to ensure that the state remains among the most peaceful states in the country.

Ikpeazu made the pledge during the commissioning of an ultramodern administrative complex building that serves as the operational headquarters of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, headquarters at Eziama, Aba.

Ikpeazu who was represented by the Commissioner for Homeland Security, Sopuruchi Bekee, commended the RRS Commander in Abia, SP Obioguru Johnbull for the landmark achievement.

“Security is everybody’s business and as such all should continue to join hands with the police in tackling insecurity to make the Abia society crime-free.

“I challenge the Aba residents to always see the police as the first point of call on every security matter. They should sustain efforts of giving intelligence to the police as it is their civic duty and a role they must play to make Aba safer.

“With this, hope and confidence are restored in our society. The job of the law enforcement officer is often stressful, demanding and dangerous.

“The style and culture of law enforcement affect more than just the officers. The spouses, children and companions play an integral role in the process.

“Those of you who go home and sleep may not know that these men are awake 24 hours making sure that Aba and Abia are calm. We are all from this area and we know what’s happening in other states. I commend the police for their efforts.

“Security is everybody’s business. Don’t say it doesn’t concern me. Intelligence comes from the public and that’s the main way you can support the police.

“They’re the frontline security agents. The earlier you make police your friend the better. Recognize the Nigerian police, be friendly with Nigerian police,” he said.

In her remarks, Abia Commissioner of Police, Mrs Janet Agbede, said the new RRS operational headquarters would make the work of policemen easier.

Agbede who said that the influence of a conducive environment on work output cannot be overemphasised also commended the RRS commander for his outstanding performance in ensuring a crime-free state.

Speaking about the building, SP Obioguru Johnbull said the RRS conceived the idea because it became necessary to do away with poor hygienic standards of its cells in a bid to make way for better detention facilities that would serve as quasi correctional centres for suspects.

He said that the complex which has over 300 cell capacity with a modern toilet and bathroom facility, was built by well-spirited individuals in Aba who identified with the need for better security and appreciate the good job the RRS has been doing.

Johnbull described the ultramodern RRS operational headquarters as a joint effort of members of the public who spent so much to give the RRS a solid building with cells that can compete with the better ones elsewhere.

In his words, “The cell block was built from bottom to top with rods, cement and granite; it is without a trace of a single block work; likewise, the offices, water tank and sanitation facilities were built to their highest standards.

“This project is a reflection of the commitment and love of the Aba people towards the Nigeria Police Force and it is this commitment that has held together with the strings of security in Abia State despite the upsurge in crime in the East.”

