By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

BUSINESS mogul and oil manganate, Leemon Ikpea, politician and philanthropist, Kenneth Imasuangbon, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndidi Elumelu were among several persons honoured on Thursday by Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma in Edo state aspart of activities to mark the 40 years anniversary of the institution.

Represented by the Edo state 2020 governorship election candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu at the event where Elder Pius Omofuma owner of GT Plaza was also honoured, Ikpea said the award was a call to continue to do more of what he is doing for humanity.

He said his vision of a viable country remain unchanged with institutions like AAU producing quality manpower.

On his part, Imansuagbon said he was motivated by the selfless service the founder of the school, Professor Ambrose Alli lived “who never built empires for himself but look what has become of his name today. What are we in this generation going to live for our children. I dedicate this award to his memory”

In a Goodwill message, Olumelu who is an alma mata of the university said the Industry of the management and staff of the School have made them excell in their various field while Omofuma said one of the reason that made him return home to start his business in Ekpoma in 1989 was because AAU had opened up the community.

In his address, Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Benson Osadolor said the award and induction into the school’s hall of fame was to celebrate persons who in several ways impacted on the development of the university.

The state governor, Godwin Obaseki who was represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Deputy Governor,’s Office, Jimoh Ijegbai said the plan of the governor is to make AAU one of the top five universities in the world.