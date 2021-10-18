The Ikosi-Ejinrin Local Council Development Area (LCDA) on Monday, flagged off a two-week empowerment/skill acquisition programme aimed at training youths who are unemployed and those who seek to increase their income stream.

This is as the council gave out 100 General Certificate Examinations (GCE) forms to a total number of 100 students from the LCDA who are expected to partake in the forthcoming November/December West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

Speaking at the flag-off programme, the Chairman of the LCDA, Akogun Wale Anomo explained that his administration during the electioneering campaigns promised to carry out massive empowerment programmes, especially for youths and the elderlies.

While addressing the 100 beneficiaries, Anomo said, “We are here today in fulfillment of the promises we made during the campaigns which has to do with the empowerment of our people. We promised that we would change the narratives in all areas and that is why we hit the ground running because for us, we believe that four years is just a very short time.

“This skills acquisition programme is meant to empower you to start something on your own instead of waiting for white collar jobs that are not available. We believe that an idle hand is the devil’s workshop and we don’t want any of our people to remain idle, hence the purpose for this empowerment.

“We are not stopping here, on the completion of this particular programme, we would organise another one for people to learn tailoring, hair dressing, furniture making and the likes and these trainings may take as long as six months. On completion and graduation, we will buy equipment for everyone that partakes in that training so that they can start their own businesses. We pray that God will empower us to do this.

“We are concerned about the education of our youth as well and that is why we have given out 100 GCE forms to some students who will be writing this year’s November/December examination. We have also organised tutorials for them and it is our plan to give our university scholarships to those who perform up to our expectations.”

The beneficiaries are expected to receive training in printing on gift items, nylon production, short and braid wigs, production of essential home items, classical catering and food management, makeup and headgear techniques.