Executive members of Poultry Association of Nigeria, Ikorodu Zone

Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) Ikorodu Zone, Lagos State, joined the world over today, october 8, to celebrate World Egg Day amidst fanfare.

World egg day, first celebrated in Vienna, Austria, about 25 years ago has become a famous annual event because of the importance and nutritional benefits of egg. This year’s theme is “Egg for All.”

The event held at Solcorp Farm, Itamaga, Ikorodu, Lagos State was attended by a large number of the people comprising Poultry farmers association members, some primary school pupils in Ikorodu area and the general public.

Activities that featured at the show, include health talk – about the benefits of eating an egg a day, jingles that create awareness on doubts about the phobia some people have over egg consumption, slide show that showcased different ways to prepare and consume egg, among other things.

The pupils were engaged on a health lecture and quiz exercise, and at the end, prizes; crates of egg were given to each of the participants as a reward and ways to encourage eating one egg per day for healthy living.

The Chairman, PAN, Ikorodu Zone, Suleiman Taofik in his address advised people to engage in the habit of eating egg for healthy living. He noted that the benefits therein, cannot be overemphasized, adding that an egg per day, boost the human immune system and other protein contents that helps to develop the body.

Speaking to journalists, on the need to encourage perceptions of eating egg, he said consumption of egg improves one’s health.

“When you take one egg a day, you have taken a protein content of a balanced diet. It is affordable. So many nutritional values and components are found in egg.

“During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, most people at the isolation centres were given egg to boost their immune system. It is also good for visuals, tissue development and muscles in growing children. That’s why the theme of this year’s anniversary is ‘Egg for all” for everyone.”

Taofik also noted that although the situation in the country today which has affected the price of all commodities, egg inclusive has affected the consumption of egg generally, but however, egg must be consumed to maintain a good health.

“Poultry farming sector of the agricultural produce is not an isolation to the global economic watch. Nigeria economy today is not where it should be. That has also affected the production of egg today.

“Secondly, the raw materials such as feeds and other things used to produce the eggs are now expensive. Insecurity in the country had drastically reduced the activities of farmers who grow the maize for feed. Farmers don’t go to farm any more because of fear of bandits, kidnappers and rapists. This has affected us seriously and that’s why we produce little and sell at high price now.

“We believe that government can help us in this situation, especially the issue of the security challenges.This day, most poultry farmers are discouraged, while those in the business are still managing to hang on, probably, because they have other means of income.

This is not encouraging, and I want government also, to allow importation of feeds at a subsidized rate so that the production of egg will be enough to meet people’s demand. Also, price of egg will come down if production increases.” Toafik added.