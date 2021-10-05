….Ikeja, Magodo, Ojodu, Omole, 5 other areas to be affected

RESIDENTS in some parts of Lagos State will experience eight weeks of power outage, as Ikeja Electric, IE, announces a planned reconductoring of 132kv lines.

The re-conducting will be embarked upon by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, which is aimed at expanding the wheeling capacity across the IE network.

Vanguard gathered that the upgrade will commence next week, and will affect customers within Oregun, Anifowoshe, Ojodu, Magodo, Omole, Oba-Akran, Oke-Ira, Ogba, Omole Phase 1 and parts of Ikeja.

It was also gathered that residents within this region will experience blackout between the hours of 8:00 am and 6:00 pm daily, for eight weeks.

The Chief Technical Officer of IE, Mr. Jide Kumapayi said: “The TCN is currently embarking on the upgrade of 132 KV lines from Ikeja West to Ota and this activity is phased into four stages. This is the second stage and TCN is upgrading the 132kv lines with more robust and sophisticated replacements which provide an opportunity to increase power evacuation for improved supply to customers as well as offering excellent conductor capacity which can withstand very high voltage.”

Kumapayi also noted that IE Technicians will be on standby to provide support wherever technical interventions are required for the duration of the upgrade, especially between the hours of 6 pm and 8 am when supply will be available to customers.

“Even though this is a TCN project, we owe our customers the duty to inform them of the situation because we interface with them daily. We believe it will be for the benefit of our customers at the end of the day and will also allow Ikeja Electric to invest more in our network to improve power supply to customers under our network. So we want to appeal to our customers to bear with us as this exercise will be beneficial toward the improvement of power supply in our network,” he said.

