PHOTO | Premier League

By Emmanuel Okogba

Kelechi Iheanacho’s assist sent Leicster City on their way to a famous 4-2 victory over Manchester United on Saturday – a win that ended United’s 29-game away unbeaten run.

A curling effort by Mason Greenwood from outside the box put the Red Devils ahead but Iheanacho stole a ball Harry Maguire should have cleared before passing to Youri Tielemans who scored a stunner in the 31st minute.