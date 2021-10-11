The South-East Restoration Vanguard (S-ERV) has commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Farouk Yahaya, over the introduction of ‘Operation Golden Dawn’ in the South-East.

In a statement signed by its national president, Chief Chris Egbo, the group said the exercise is a welcome development, noting that Ndigbo is assured of a peaceful Yuletide this year.

Following heightened tension, violence and killings in the region, the Nigerian Army on Monday launched the operation in Igbariam, Anambra East Local Government Area.

According to Commander, 302 Artillery Regiment, Col. Abdulkarim Usman, the exercise, slated for October 4 to December 23, 2021, would serve as an avenue to combat insecurity and foster inter-agency cooperation.

In reaction, the South-East Restoration Vanguard said the COAS acted in good faith, displaying unalloyed commitment to ensuring that all regions in the country experiences peace and tranquillity.

The group, therefore, assured the Army Chief of its unflinching support in his effort at ensuring a yuletide season devoid of skirmishes, kidnappings, vandalism, arson and other acts inimical to socio-economic advancement.

It, however, called on all well-meaning Igbo sons and daughters to extend support to the operations of the army in its efforts at addressing the various security challenges in the South East region.

The Igbo organisation admitted that it is time for all hands to be on deck to complement the efforts of the security agencies.

Read full statement below:

“The South East Restoration Vanguard commends the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Farouk Yahaya, on the return of the quarterly operational exercises of the Nigerian Army, with particular reference to the launching of Operation Golden Dawn in South-East Nigeria.

We state in unequivocal terms that Operation Golden Dawn, from all indications, is intended to ensure that socio-economic activities in South East improve and protect Igbo Sons and Daughters returning home for the yuletide season.

This is a welcome development reminiscent of the era of the former chief of Army Staff, Ambassador TY Buratai ( Lt.Gen Rtd), where there were constant efforts through various operations to address crime and criminalities in the South East region and other parts of the country at bay.

The South East Restoration Vanguard is particularly elated that the Chief of Army Staff has, in his operational wisdom, returned the Nigerian Army functional exercises to curb the rising threats to the country ‘territorial integrity.

Our firm belief is that the Chief of Army Staff has acted in good faith and unalloyed commitment to ensuring that all regions in Nigeria experiences peace and tranquillity. Consequently, the South East Restoration Vanguard wishes to assure the Chief of Staff of our unflinching support for the success of Operation Golden Dawn in South-East Nigeria.

We reiterate further that with this, Igbo Sons and Daughters would experience a most pleasant yuletide season devoid of skirmishes, kidnappings, vandalism, arson and other acts inimical to socio-economic advancement.

The South East Restoration Vanguard is using this medium to call on all well-meaning Igbo sons and daughters to extend support to the operations of the Nigerian Army in its efforts at addressing the various security challenges in the South East region.

Igbo sons and daughters must realize that the efforts of the Nigerian Army in the restoration of peace, law and order, must not be allowed to go down the drain through any act of sabotage, as the consequences of such action might be unpalatable given the deliberate efforts by some unscrupulous elements to ruin the economy of South-East Nigeria.

The time for all hands to be on deck to complement the efforts of the security agencies is indeed now. The South East Restoration Vanguard believes that peace, law, and order shall be restored in South-East Nigeria given the proper support.”