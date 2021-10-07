By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Wednesday said if another opportunity presents itself he would still appoint his outgone Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Terver Akase as his spokesman.

He said his former CPS who exemplified dedication, commitment and hard work carried out his responsibilities seamlessly and achieve tremendous results.

The Governor who spoke at a valedictory session held in honour of members of the State Executive Council, and other political appointees who resigned their appointments to seek elective positions in 2023, said he had to let Mr. Akase go to pursue his dreams given his desire to seek for the position of the Governor of the state.

“If I have another opportunity I will still appoint Akase as my Chief Press Secretary but I cannot do that any more because he is seeking a higher ofiice,” the Governor said.

The former CPS who resigned his position at the end of September, following directive by Governor Ortom that all elective office seekers holding appointive positions should step down at the end of last month, is seeking election as governor of the state in 2023.

The Governor assured that he would continued to maintain cordial relationship with all the former appointees and urged them to go about their consultations peacefully.

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring a free, fair and credible process in the coming party primaries ahead of the general elections and urged the aspirants to shun any act that could create bad blood among them.

The Governor cautioned that the contest should not be a do-or-die affair “because it is God who enthrones a leader and a man cannot receive anything except it is given from above.”

Speaking on behalf of some of the former appointees, Mr. Akase who recounted how working with the governor had made him a better Christian and exposed him to the nitty-gritty of leadership said he would remain grateful to the Governor for giving him the necessary exposure that prepared him to seek for the position of Governor of the state.

He said the Governor’s forthrightness and insistence on equity, fairness and justice for all Nigerians had won Benue so many friends and also endeared the Governor to Nigerians.

While thanking his former principal for the opportunity given him to serve for six years, the former CPS said his quest to succeed his boss was not a do-or-or-die matter saying that the most important thing was that anyone among the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, aspirants who eventually wins the election should sustain and build on the legacies of Governor Ortom.

Among those who spoke at the event were other governorship aspirants including the former Chief of Staff, Terwase Orbunde, that of Water Resources and Environment, Dondo Ahire.

Others include former Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Ngunan Addingi who spoke on behalf of outgone Commissioners.

The representative of Principal Special Assistants, Mr. Aondona Diwa and that of Senior Special Assistants, Mr. Paul Ikyura also spoke during the valedictory session.