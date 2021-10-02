Udom and Oro leaders

The people of Oro nation of Oron Federal Constituency have commended the efforts of Governor Udom Emmanuel at ensuring the actualization of a deep seaport project in their locality.

They have also condemned the media attacks on Governor Udom Emmanuel and have disowned all those behind a trending voice note that shabbily attacked the Governor over the Ibom Deep Seaport project.

READ ALSOReps’ bill seeks to compel FG to regulate food prices, others

The conveyed these in a speech presented by Amb. Etim Uye, when a delegation of Oro Leaders of Thought met with Governor Udom Emmanuel at Government House, Uyo on Friday, October 1, 2021.

“Let me on behalf of Oro Nation categorically condemn the trending voice note in which invectives are poured on your person and reference made to the present disagreement on the location of the deep seaport.

“Sincerely, we don’t know the author of such a crude act and we definitely couldn’t have been parties to it.

The Oro leaders described the meeting as a further indication of Governor Emmanuel’s disposition as a listening father and further demonstration of our commitment to the peace, unity, and development of Akwa Ibom State.

“As a people, our belief is that no matter the arguments and disagreements

dialogue remains the most effective pathway towards resolution and amicable

sentiment.”

To the Oro leaders, “Akwa Ibom State is a big

Family and its Unity of purpose collective interests and shared destiny matter to us.”

They held that “contrary to the misconception held in certain quarters, Oro isn’t adamant

regarding the naming or branding of the seaport as the government deems necessary.

“Despite the fact that our initial position on what should be the proper branding of

the Port is in line with global best practices and confirmed historical antecedents, we had long conceded this ground to the government in the interest of peace and as a demonstration of our desire to contribute our quota towards fast-tracking the actualization of this gigantic Akwa Ibom dream.

“Let it be put on record that hosting a deep seaport for Akwa Ibom State and

Nigeria is an age-long desire of the Oro people.

‘Your Excellency, we sincerely commend your efforts at ensuring the actualization of this lofty dream of giving our dear State a deep seaport.

“You are unarguably passionate about this project and the people of Oro Nation share this passion with you. All our efforts and interest in the project are to help you succeed. This is why we have deployed our best experts in this regard.

The Oro leaders however requested that the Governor approved an interface between their nominees and the state technical committee.

“You can imagine the magnitude of our joy and depth of gratitude each time you achieve a milestone in the journey towards fulfilling one of our biggest dreams as a people.

“As a way forward, we hereby request Your Excellency to commission a joint

meeting between the government’s Implementation Committee and the Oro

Technical Committee on the deep seaport project for the harmonization of

positions and report back to you for action.”

The Oro leaders of thought thanked the Governor for the opportunity and pledged their continued loyalty to his administration and its completion agenda.

Governor Udom Emmanuel immediately approved the enlargement of the Technical Committee on the Implementation of Ibom Deep Seaport by the addition of four more persons, to accommodate the input of the host communities.

The names are to be submitted by the Chairman Oro Steering Committee, Amb. Etim Uye.

In attendance at the meeting were AIG Asuquo Amba, Prince ChrisAbasi Eyo, Chief Otu Ita Toyo, Engr. Ita Awak, Ikpoto Okon Osung, Chief Effiong Afiakurue, Dr Etim Amba, Prof. Eka Uwe, Ita oboho ,John Ntekim, Ezekiel Ibok and Omen Bassey.

The Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey,

Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Mr. Akan Okon, Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, the representative of the Traditional Institution, HRM Edidem Raymond Inyang and the representative of Socio-cultural groups, Akparawa Patrick Udofia, were also in attendance.