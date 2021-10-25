Armstrong Arinze, better known as Rhatti is a Nigerian born Singer, Rapper and Songwriter who hails from Enugu-Ukwu in Anambra State, Nigeria.

He rose to the limelight after his songs and short videos went viral on the internet; he hasn’t looked back ever since. In this interview with Tomi Falade, Rhatti discusses his plans to forge ahead in the music industry and his upcoming new Ep. Excerpts:

How did you come with the stage name Rhatti?

While I growing, back in my neighbourhood, Rhatti was a nickname given to me by my homeboys, my neighbourhood friends.

Are you still in a tertiary institution?

Yeah. I’m currently a student of History and International relations at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

*How do you describe your current phase in the music industry? *

My current phrase? For me, it has been a pretty much daring and challenging phrase as well. I would describe my current phase in the industry as a renaissance. A renaissance because a couple of experiences and lessons I have had in the past would help me to elevate and tell a better story to my audience and listeners.

*Critics have described your talent to Drake and Tory Lanez. How does that settle with you? *

Talking about Drake? Well, what can I say? Everyone is entitled to air their own opinions. Bt this does not mean I would not appreciate the compliment. Sincerely, I believe my talent is quite versatile. I make bold to say. if I get an opportune moment to have as much as 30-40% of the knowledge or expertise of both figures or either of them; I am confident that I would make astronomical and remarkable accomplishments.

*What led to your exit from Phyno’s PHM record label? *

Actually, I left PHM records due to miscommunication and misunderstanding. Going forward to prevent unforeseen circumstances I decided to take a bow.

*How would you depict your current label? *

My current label, Marlon Reeves Talent Management is a replica of what the biblical Mary was like to Jesus. Jesus did remarkable kinds of stuff while on earth. This wouldn’t be impossible without the virgin Mary. This is a clear representation of what my current label is to me.

What should your fans expect from your forthcoming EP?

In regards to my EP, my fans should expect all of me. I’m putting all of my versatility. My entire sauce and flavour.

What’s the title of the EP?

Yeah. I dubbed my EP; “DANTE”. It is an acronym. It means DOING ANYTHING NECESSARY TO EXCEL.

*Is there any feature or just a couple of singles? *

My EP includes a couple of features from some prominent persons in the industry.

*Who is your model in the Nigerian Music scene? *

BurnaBoy

As a sensational music act, who are you dreaming of working with?

I would sincerely love to work BurnaBoy, Runtown, and Swizzbeats