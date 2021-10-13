By Bose Adelaja

Reverend Chris Christian of The Locust Army International has condemned the quest for secession by the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), saying whoever has witnessed war will never pray for another.

The cleric who claimed he was one of survivours of the civil war said the sit-at-home in the Eastern part of the country is an avenue to impoverish the region.

Speaking yesterday, at the 25th Synod and graduation ceremony of the Army, which took place at Badoore, Ajah in Lagos State, Revd Chris called on the IPOB leadership to find a better way to press home their demands from the Federal Government.

He said, “I witnessed the Nigeria – Biafra Civil War led by the late Odumegwu Ojukwu and will never pray for such again because it was a moment of hardship, hunger, sorrow and grief. There was mass loss of lives and property which can never be forgotten,”

The Revered Father said the nation will overcome various challenges at any point in time, noting, ” Nigeria is a nation that is evolving and this should not be seen as a criteria to go into war. The country is developing and emerging from darkness. What many see as a travail is just a passing face,” he said.

The cleric, who has written 256 books cautioned Igbo elders not to allow unguided elements to dictate the pace for them,

He said: ” As far as I am concerned, the secessionists are being used for selfish purposes. Also, the agitators for sit-at-home have no genuine intention and Igbo elders should caution them.

“The turmoil in the country is being caused by the ignorant ones but Igbo elders should not sit back while some overzealous youths are destroying the region.

“On the way out, Nigerians should love one another genuinely because many are saboteurs. If not, how did the fFderal Government know that Nnamdi Kanu was in Kenya if not for saboteurs?”