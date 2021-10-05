The former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu has lauded the great contributions of Nigerian teachers towards the country’s development.

Moghalu, who was the presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP in the 2019 presidential election recognized the teaching profession as the most important in the world.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, Moghalu said “On World Teachers Day, I salute all members of perhaps the most important profession in the world, those who teach us from childhood to adulthood in primary, secondary, technical and tertiary institutions. Aside from parents, teachers are the most influence in moulding us.”

The economist who has devoted much of his time and resources towards the promotion of education also encouraged the teachers to keep doing their best.

He said “I salute Nigeria’s gallant teachers struggling to do their best for our children without the required investment and infrastructure for education.

“As President of Nigeria I will be the Education President. Not less than 20% of the Federal government budget will go to education– teacher training/ retraining, to education infrastructure (one laptop per pupil/student & other modern learning aides), better teacher salaries, curriculum reform, etc.

” We’ll re-establish a culture that gives prestige to teachers and teaching as was the case decades ago. Happy Teachers Day!”

