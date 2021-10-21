By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo State Speaker of the House of Assembly, Paul Emeziem, on Thursday said he was not attacked or kidnapped by hoodlums.

The Speaker, Paul Emeziem, made this known to newsmen in Owerri, while reacting to the rumour of attack on him by hoodlums.

Emeziem, said the rumour was a ploy to distract him from effective representation of his state constituency at the state House of Assembly.

Emeziem said this through his Chief of Staff, Alex Onyebuchi, he said: “Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Dr. Alex Onyebuchi has debunked the rumor making rounds that his principal, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem was yesterday attacked by alleged hoodlums.

“The Speaker is safe, sound and committed to discharging his duties for the good of Imolites and the state.

“It is merely a rumor and nothing more. It is also important to state that the Speaker is nowhere near any attack. So the said attack only existed in the imagination of those behind it. I will also say that the Speaker is appreciative to all who have reached out to him mainly through calls and SMS over the rumor.”

“I guess, the intention of those behind the rumor was to distract him but he won’t because he is deeply committed to delivering effective representation and leadership to the good people of the state as his office demands,” Speaker said.

