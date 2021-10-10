By Evelyn Usman

A 32-year- old man, Sunday Ukeme, who was arrested for defiling his neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos, has blamed his indulgence on alcohol.

The victim’s mother who was traveling out of Lagos, left her in the custody of the suspect’s wife, Mary Sunday, at Idaso Town, Ibeju Lekki, three weeks ago.

However on arrival, the teenager opened up to her mother on how Ukeme forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

The aggrieved mother was said to have reported the matter to policemen at Akodo division, consequent upon which Ukeme was apprehended.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the act took place when Ukeme’s wife went for vigil in one of the churches in the neighbourhood.

Confirming the incident, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Ade Ajisebutu, said ” Consequent upon the report lodged at the Police Station on October 4, 2021, detectives immediately arrested the suspect. “During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime. He however, pleaded for mercy, blaming his shameful, immoral and criminal act on the influence of alcohol.

“The victim has since been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The case has been transferred to the Gender Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti for diligent investigation and prosecution on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu.

“The Commissioner of Police while promising to protect every girl child and other vulnerable persons in the state, vows to prosecute such paedophiles with unbridled sexual urge for minors”.

Vanguard News Nigeria