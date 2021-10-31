Popular Disc Jockey, Bello Babalola Kelvin, professionally known as Maestro DJ Brown has said his passion for using music as a tool of happiness is the reason why he is one of Nigeria’s most sought after DJs.

The Nigeria-based DJ,who has become an household name in the showbiz world in the Ghana, stated that he is ready to feed the world with good sounds.

The top rated Maestro DJ Brown, whose dexterity on music sound box has extended across the region, has also been a mentor figure to many budding youths.

He said, “My dream is to be successful in the entertainment industry and to build a name for myself. It’s something I have always wanted ever since I was young.”

On his aspiration, he said “To become a household name that wil be reckoned with globally and also to have a strong impact in the discovery and jump starting careers for the teeming youth in showbiz related profession like music artistes, Disk Jockey, presenting, dancing etc. I also have aspiration to feed the world with hope, joy and entertainment.”

As it is not news anymore that Nigeria has remarkably taken over the music scene world wide especially with Afro music,and international artistes are infusing Afro-sound into their music, Maestro DJ Brown reckons there is nothing to be change because the industry is climbing up the charts.

“I love Nigerian music as it is. What I want to do is take African music to the rest of the world. Right now, Afro music is one of the best trending and most welcomed genre all over the world with the likes of Beyoncé and Justin Beiber infusing Afro sounds in their music.

“The Nigeria music industry is one to reckon with in the world right now, it is climbing up the charts everyday, and that simply means Nigeria music industry is doing great. I feel nothing is to be changed or re-structured in Nigeria music industry, it only needs to be explored all over the world because the world needs to know that Nigerian music industry has so much talents and has so much to offer.

When ask about his relationship with other DJs in the industry, he said: “The relationship with colleagues in the industry has been great so far, with much love and respect especially when we share same stage or platforms for shows and gigs.”

What does Maestro DJ Brown have his sleeves and what should his fans expect from him in the I coming days, he said, “I don’t want to spill out the surprise just yet. Believe me, I have some hot tracks and exclusive videos shot at different lovely locations and cities worldwide, I will be dropping them soon. So, let’s just wait, I’m coming to your city soon.”

He also took out time to have a word of advice for upcoming DJs, stating that “It’s always difficult when you’re going against the grain and doing something different. Work hard and be consistent. As youths we have to work twice as hard to prove ourselves. But, I will tell them! Don’t stop!” he said.