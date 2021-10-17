The Nigerian music industry has recently upgraded from what it used to be in the last two years.

The industry has witnessed a new dimension as new young, talented hip hop act with energy and what it takes to make it to the top.

They are focused, determined and bustling with fresh ideas in music that will take over the street in less than a week after release. Popularly known as Gizy has been seen as a game-changer with his craft at the forefront of music conversations.

The superstar in the making started with harnessing his vocal strength and writing skills with instrumentals gotten from the internet which led to him posting several freestyles which made him stand out even leading to the refined sound we hear today. His recent hit songs took everyone by surprise with their powerful depth, delicious rhythm, and amazing tempo.

Gizy shares his musical journey experience and plans for his career in an exclusive interview with Vanguard recently in Lagos.

Let’s get to meet you, who is Gizy?

My name is Unuagba Rukevwe Gideon popularly known as GIZY. The name is an expression of how I feel and me tapping into God mode to Express everything around me.

How did music start for you?

Music started from church for me then I ended up developing my sound and became a music artist.

What inspires your style of music?

My style of music is inspired by my life experiences, things that happened in the past, and what’s happing around me.

What stands you out from other music artistes?

I incorporate elements of Afro-Fusion, Afro-beat, and Afro-soul to make a unique sound.

Give us info on your background

I come from a family of 3 and I’m the first son, I was born and brought up in Warri, Delta state

What project are you currently working on?

I’m currently working on my EP. It will be out pretty soon. It’s a project I took time to create working with several music artists and producers. Definitely, something you will all enjoy.

Where do you see yourself in few years?

The goal is to be global, my music is accepted everywhere all over the world, selling out concert tickets and more. I want to conquer the world with my sound.